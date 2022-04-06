Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA & Girl Talk “Ain’t No Fun,” Dreezy & Hit-Boy “They Not Ready” & More | Daily Visuals

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

This Friday (April 8) the rap game will be getting their latest super rap group project when Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA & Girl Talk drop their collaborative album, Full Court Press, and today we get a taste of what to expect on their upcoming LP.

Linking up for the visuals to “Ain’t No Fun,” Wiz, K.R.I.T., DZA & Girl Talk throw a house party where things get hella lit as the partygoers get smoked out and liquored up as confetti falls seemingly out of nowhere. Just realized that there’s not enough confetti dropping at these parties these days. Just sayin.’

Elsewhere Dreezy links up with Hit-Boy to create a monster (herself) in a studio/lab where she gets freaky and scary in the clip to “They Not Ready.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from NLE Choppa, Jay Critch, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA, BIG K.R.I.T., SMOKE DZA & GIRL TALK. “AIN’T NO FUN”

DREEZY & HIT-BOY – “THEY NOT READY”

NLE CHOPPA – “YAK FLOW”

JAY CRITCH – “AT MY WORST”

CKAY – “EMILIANA”

SOULJA BOY – “DOUBLE CUP WOCKY”

