Lori Harvey Stepped Out For Date Night With Michael B. Jordan In Vibrant Ensemble From The Attico

Lori Harvey took to Instagram to show off her latest look while out on the town with her boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan for a romantic date night and as usual, our good sis did not come to play!

Taking to the social platform, the model and beauty influencer posed for the ‘Gram in a vibrant two-piece ensemble that certainly gave us fashion envy. The beauty donned an orange, cut out long sleeved top from The Attico that currently retails for $557. She paired the look with a pair of skin-tight orange leggings from the same brand that currently retailes for $560. She accessorized the look with clear heels from Amina Muaddi and carried a white Lady Dior handbag to match. As for her hair, she rocked her shoulder length locs in a voluminous bob with slight curls throughout and adorned a soft glam makeup look on her face that had her absolutely glowing.

“Out on the town ,” she captioned the IG carousel that also featured a candid shot of her and her beau heading out for their romantic evening. Check it out below.

“It’s been back to back to back eatery and I’m just so grateful ,” one of the beauty’s 4.3 million Instagram followers commented on the gorgeous picture while another wrote, “Give her her tenssss,” and another commented and said, “Prettyyyyyy.”

Whew, Lori Harvey has been serving lately and we can’t wait to see what look she pulls off next!

