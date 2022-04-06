Gabrielle Union Discusses Motherhood And Her New Baby Care Line In The April Issue Of ‘Scary Mommy’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union is no stranger to creating fashion moments on Instagram. The 49-year-old actress and haircare maven gave us a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot with the publication Scary Mommy.

Clad in a $2,495 pink and orange Brandon Maxwell dress and a head full of long box braids, the mother to 3-year-old Kaavia James Union Wade gave an effortless pose for the camera.

“Feast Or Famine. Mama eatin BTS of the @scarymommy cover shoot ,” Union wrote via her Instagram page.

The April cover girl disclosed her highs and lows of parenting as a first-time mother. The publication posted a behind-the-scenes video of Union-Wade flossing her golden skin while playing with her long, waist-length braids.

“I understand [my mom] more now. I like her more now. I mean, I’ve always loved her, but I love her in a completely different way,” she tells Scary Mommy.

The NY & Company clothing designer is proof that you can have a career, love life, and family, but it comes at a cost. “I support three households outside of my own household, so I just don’t have the luxury of not working and just being as present as I would like to be. So I have to go to therapy in whatever other little extra time I have to deal with my guilt and my anxiety. And I depend heavy, heavy, heavy on our village: my sisters, my niece, my mom, my husband’s mom,” she says.

Despite her hectic schedule, Union found time to create a new baby care line named Proudly. She says the inspiration came from a diaper rash Kaavia experienced at about two months old. After reaching out to her mommy friends, she realized that tons of skin-related issues happened explicitly to families of color.

“We started when Kaav was only a few months old and Proudly is just now coming to fruition. We took our time to build the company, not just the products, but the company in a FUBU style. Our company, our board, our investor deck actually look like our consumers, full of people of color, full of parents of color, because we wanted something different for our own kids. And it really addresses the unique skin care needs of melanated children.”

You can read the rest of the interview here. Kudos to her for creating products specifically for our babies!

Gabrielle Union Discusses Motherhood And Her New Baby Care Line In The April Issue Of ‘Scary Mommy’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

