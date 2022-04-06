Choosing Peace — Or Violence? August Alsina References Entanglement AGAIN On New Single “Shake The World”

August what are you doing???

Things don’t seem to be getting better for the Smith family.

Do you remember about two years ago when Jada Pinkett Smith had her husband Will Smith on her talkshow Red Table Talk and admitted to having an affair with August Alsina? Although it’s a time in life that Will surely would like to forget, most of us still definitely recall. Even if we didn’t, Alsina is not going to let us forget.

After the buzz from his controversial track “Entanglements” finally died down a bit, we thought it would be the last time that we would hear about the shocking situation between the now 29-year old Alsina and 50-year old Pinkett Smith. Apparently, Alsina has different plans.

Alsina released a track entitled “Shake the World” Tuesday (April 5). In the nearly two-minute song, Alsina mentions hearing that he was “canceled” and wanting to address that. The part that really caught everyone’s attention though comes when the New Orleans, Louisiana native states “I heard it’s some sh*t that’s bound to go down when you got a billion dollars in the elevator/ Well, of course it’s some sh*t that’s bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite.” The ‘tangled up’ lyric obviously refers to what Jada called the relationship the two shared. You can listen to the new track here.

The release of the track is somewhat of a surprise seeing as how Alsina posted on his Instagram account last week that he had decided to “choose peace.” Even though he didn’t reference either of the Smiths in his post specifically, the timing was just too perfect for people not to assume he was speaking on their situation. The post came just a couple days after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face on the stage of the Academy Awards after Rock made a joke about Jada.

As if another Alsina song wouldn’t already bring the Smiths more negative attention than they might want, the ‘I Luv This Sh*t’ singer isn’t stopping there. “August is getting ready to sign a big money book deal which will detail his sexual liaisons with Jada,” sources tell The Sun. “There are several publishers bidding for the books and August is lining up the best deal. He know there are a lot of people fascinated by his story and is happy to tell it.”

After winning his first Oscar (Best Actor), this could not have been how Will would’ve wanted to celebrate. He is currently awaiting a disciplinary ruling from the Academy April 18. With his Academy fate looming and August Alsina back around ruffling feathers, it’s sure to be an interesting month for The Fresh Prince.

What do you think about August Alsina’s new song? How do you think the Academy will rule when it comes to Will’s slap? Be sure to let us know in the comments and stay tuned for developments on this story.

