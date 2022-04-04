Tyler, the Creator Wins The Grammy Award for Best Rap Album

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

As DJ Khaled would say: “another one.” Well, another Grammy Award for Tyler, the Creator that is.

Almost a year after beating out DJ Khaled for the number one spot on the Billboard Charts with his album, Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator took home the ultimate gold when he won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, beating out his legendary peers such as Nas (King’s Disease II), J. Cole (The Off-Season), and Kanye West (Donda). Khaled’s album, Khaled Khaled didn’t even get nominated. Tyler stays getting the last laugh in these situations.

This marks Tyler, the Creator’s second Grammy Award for Best Rap Album as he took home the award back in 2019 for his previous album, IGOR. Taking to Instagram to drop his acceptance speech, Tyler thanked DJ Drama saying “You are f*cking so important to rap music,” and ultimately thanked his team for letting him “make an album where I just flex all goddamn day.”

Props to Tyler for continuing to take home the gold. We were rooting for Nas to take it this year, but it’s all love. At least it wasn’t Macklemore (no shots). Had Drake not pulled Certified Lover Boy from consideration this past December and were included in the category, it would’ve been interesting to see if Drizzy’s last album would’ve taken it. Just sayin.’

Check out Tyler, the Creator’s acceptance speech below, and let us know if he deserved the award or if one of the other nominees had the better album in the comments section below.

