CLOSE
Join us live for another edition of our Power Talk Series! Monday night we will discuss the Black Woman Police Lawsuit with 4 DMV police officers hosted by Carl Nelson. Watch live April 4th at 8pm…
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
READ MORE:
- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Moves Closer To Confirmation
- 1994 Unearthing Of Human Bones At Virginia Commonwealth University Sparks DNA Search In 2022
- Lindsey Graham Is Full Of It
Power Talk: Black Female Police Officers Lawsuit was originally published on woldcnews.com
Also On Black America Web: