Don’t cancel those Netflix subscriptions just yet. Check out what is new and heading to the streaming platform next month inside.
On Mar. 23, Netflix debuted what’s new on Netflix for the month of April. The streaming platform shared a 10-minute video showcasing which series and films will be available starting next month. There are a variety of series and films from drama, comedy, anime, non-fiction and family friendly programs.
Netflix users debate whether they will keep their subscriptions as prices have significantly increased, but who can resist the return of their favorite show? From Ozark’s long-awaited Season 4 Part 2 debuting at the end of the month to Selling Sunset’s Season 5 return.
Things are getting exciting for Netflix viewers. Be sure to check out a full list of Netlfix’s upcoming programming below:
Drama
Ozark – Season 4 Part 2
Elite – Season 5
Anatomy of a Scandal
Heartstopper
Along for the Ride (Film)
Argo
Better Call Saul – Season 5
Queen of the South – Season 5
Comedy
Russian Doll – Season 2
Metal Lords (Film)
The Bubble (Film)
Hard Cell
Grace and Frankie – Season 7 The Final Episodes
Trivia Quest – episodes releasing daily
Comedy Specials
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy
David Spade: Nothing Special
Non-fiction
Selling Sunset – Season 5
Our Great National Parks
Get Organized with the Home Edit – Season 2
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
Return to Space
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
Bullsh*t The Gameshow
Family
Green Eggs and Ham – Season 2
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
Battle Kitty
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles
The Creature Cases
Anime
Ultraman – Season 2
Pacific Rim: The Black – Season 2
Tiger & Bunny 2
Bubble (Film)
Horror
Choose or Die (Film)
The Rental
Van Helsing – Season 5
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Watch the preview for Netflix’s April programming below.
What to Watch: Here’s What’s New On Netflix Next Month [List] was originally published on globalgrind.com