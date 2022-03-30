Pregnancy Rumors Surround Issa Rae After Possible “Baby Bump” Video Surfaces

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATE —

Issa Rae confirms that she is not pregnant.

ORIGINAL STORY —

It looks like congrats may be in order for Issa Rae after a video circulated on Twitter showing a possible baby bump.

The actress and producer hosted a festival in Washington D.C. for her visionary production company HOORAE in which wore a one-piece ensemble showing off her baby bump. Issa Rae and her husband Louis Diame secretly married last summer in Paris and are known for keeping their relationship private.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

A video of Issa dropped on social media at the event displayed her looking possibly pregnant. Though the creative is holding a glass of champagne, celebrities are known to use tactics to delay the announcement of their pregnancies. Once the video circulated, fans immediately started to congratulate the star or debunk that it was just the angle.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

This isn’t the first time the public has tried to pen a pregnancy on Issa. In 2019 she tweeted about how she didn’t suck in her stomach for one photo that as a result speculated pregnancy rumors then. In 2021, she spoke with Self magazine and told them she wanted to wait on motherhood.

“I’m extremely happy. I like my life, I like this selfishness, and I know that I have a window,” Rae said. “I’ve always felt that way, that women, Black women especially — unless you’re Viola Davis or Angela Bassett — you have a window when people are going to want to continue to see you and see what you can do.”

Issa Rae hasn’t made a statement about expanding her family anytime soon.

SEE: Issa Rae Bestowed With Inglewood’s Key To The City

SEE: End of An Era: Twitter Salutes Issa Rae & ‘Insecure’s Cast Following Series Finale

SEE: Stay Low & Build: Issa Rae Gets Married In Private Ceremony [WEDDING PHOTOS]

10 Times Issa Rae Showed Off Her Classic, Timeless Style On The Red Carpet 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Times Issa Rae Showed Off Her Classic, Timeless Style On The Red Carpet 1. Issa Rae at HBO's Final Season Premiere Of "Insecure", 2021 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. Issa Rae at The Amex Brunch With Chef Kwame Onwuachi At 1 Hotel In Miami, 2021 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. Issa Rae at the 73rd Emmy Awards, 2021 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. Issa Rae at the BET Awards, 2021 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. Issa Rae preparing for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards, 2021 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. Issa Rae on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, 2020 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. Issa Rae at the Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Opening Gala, 2021 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. Issa Rae at Vulture Festival 2021 - Day 1 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. Issa Rae at HBO Celebrates The Final Season Of 'Insecure' With Insecure Fest, 2021 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. Issa Rae at Vera Wang's NYFW show, 2020 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Times Issa Rae Showed Off Her Classic, Timeless Style On The Red Carpet 10 Times Issa Rae Showed Off Her Classic, Timeless Style On The Red Carpet [caption id="attachment_3551248" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] From YouTube to famed actress, writer, producer, and more, Issa Rae proves that hard work and dedication can take you anywhere. With the final season of her hit HBO show Insecure under her belt, fans are eagerly waiting for Rae’s next project to captivate Black culture once again. There’s no doubt Rae is a creative genius who has an extreme talent for telling our stories in a humorous, relatable way. Rae’s drive inspires us daily, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention her classic sense of style. Over the last season of Insecure, Rae’s character Issa Dee went through a wardrobe upgrade that reflected her career level up. In some ways, Dee’s wardrobe began to mirror Rae’s typical red carpet style. Rae gives us some of the most timeless, seamless looks on the red carpet. She keeps things classic with a high dose of glamor and flare. In other words, I have yet to question her fashion choices because each appearance she makes is delivered with style and grace. Today Rae turns 37. In honor of our favorite creative visionary’s birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she showed off her classic, timeless style on the red carpet.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Pregnancy Rumors Surround Issa Rae After Possible “Baby Bump” Video Surfaces was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com