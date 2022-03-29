‘The Flash’ Ezra Miller Arrested At Hawaii Bar For Hating On Karaoke Singers

Ezra Miller is not here for your terrible karaoke singing while trying to enjoy an alcoholic beverage.

Spotted on the New York Post’s website, the actor best known for being The Flash in the Warner Bros. shaky DCEU ended up in a Hawaii jail Monday night (Mar.28) after losing his cool because of patrons singing karaoke. The 29-year-old Fantastic Beasts star was slapped with a disorderly conduct and harassment charge due to the incident at the South Hilo bar.

Per The New York Post:

“During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke,” according to the Hawaii Police Department report. “Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

After Miller was arrested and charged, he had to pay a total bail of $500, which he posted and was subsequently released according to the authorities.

Miller’s standalone Flash film, The Flash, hit a bump in the road and was delayed along with Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2. The film, which also stars Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman, was initially slated to arrive in theaters on November 4, 2022. The movie has been pushed back till June 23, 2023, seven whole months after its original release date, as part of a significant schedule shakeup by Warner Bros.

