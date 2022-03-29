Teyana Taylor And Her Chiseled Abs Attended An Oscars After Party In Gucci

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana “abs of steel” Taylor never misses an opportunity to show off her chiseled midsection. The singer, actress, and mother of two, was a complete vision as she stepped out to partake in an Oscars after party.

The Wake up Love singer posed for the gram in a cream-colored two-piece Gucci suit, accessorized with oversized Gucci frames and a chunky Gucci necklace. As you peruse the carousel, you’ll see the 31-year-old fashionista paired the ensemble with red chunky heels.

“Dulce de Leche

@amiri x @gucci on my body for cool Oscar parties n shit.

: @giobandero,” she captioned her photos.

Taylor is the best to do it when it comes to androgyny. She loves bold prints, oversized clothing, and unique textures. She often pairs those with rare sneakers and a crop top that’ll highlight her extremely fit physique. Every now and then, we’ll catch her in a jaw-dropping gown, proving she can dominate both feminine and masculine vibes. We learned of Taylor’s incomparable style when she appeared on MTV’s My Sweet Sixteen. Since the, she’s been shutting it down in the fashion game, giving us sexiness on both ends of the spectrum.

I am obsessed with this look and basically everything Taylor decides to wear. What do you think? Are you feelin’ her style?

