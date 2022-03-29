Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since being elected mayor of New York City, Eric Adams has made a few moves that have raised eyebrows across the board including giving his young brother the job of Deputy Commissioner of the NYPD (nepotism), bringing back “Stop & Frisk,” and lifting vaccine mandates for athletes and entertainers not too long after many everyday New Yorkers lost their jobs for not being vaccinated.

Now people are chattering about Eric Adams rubbing elbows with the likes of Cara Delevigne, A$AP Rocky and Floyd Mayweather as the New York Post is reporting that the first year mayor spent Monday night turning up at One Vanderbilt with some of entertainment’s biggest names. This isn’t a particularly good look for the mayor given the scrutiny his decisions have gotten over the past few weeks, but obviously this man could care less.

“The mayor urged New Yorkers to get their “butts back” to the city during the promotional event for a Wells Fargo credit card that lets people pay their rent with the plastic.”

“So everyone who moved to Florida, get your butts back to New York City because New York City is where you want to be,” Adams said from the stage.”

Well, at least Eric Adams isn’t trying to overturn a Presidential election to keep a blatantly racist orange man in the White House? Least not yet. You never know how things will be come 2024.

Should be interesting to see if Eric Adams can eclipse the hate that New Yorkers had for his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, and though we’re not mad at him so far, many New Yorkers are already counting down the days when they can vote him out of office.

Check out Mayor Eric Adams getting “turnt” at the promotional event last night and let us know if you think he’s been a good mayor thus far or if he’s dropping the ball all over.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams Kicks It With A$AP Rocky & Other Celebs At One Vanderbilt was originally published on hiphopwired.com

