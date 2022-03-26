Tiffany Haddish Shut Instagram Down In A Sexy See-Through Laquan Smith Minidress

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Tiffany Haddish’s latest Instagram post will make you say, whew, chile! The comedienne/actress brought the heat in a long sleeve mesh panel turtleneck dress by Laquan Smith that hugged her body in all the right places. Styled by Wayman + Micah, sexy doesn’t even begin to describe this sultry look.

The Girl’s Trip star was headed to luxury retailer Net-A-Porter’s Pre-Oscar dinner, where we’re sure she became the talk of the event. She paired the sultry dress with ankle strap heels and hoop earrings while rocking her hair in a copper-colored bob.

To go along with the banging dress, Tiffany describes in her caption the type of partner she feels connected to, and she thanks Laquan Smith for making her feel “sexy.” “What works best for me in a relationship is being with someone who makes me feel genuinely cared for. Feeling safe and Loved gives me the security to embrace my full potential. It’s the energy that resonates with me in the most supportive way.”

Of course, her comment section was popping as soon as she posted the fly look. Her followers went berserk with fire emojis, heart eyes, and praise hands. Celebrities such as Cynthia Bailey, Holly Robinson Pete, and Claudia Jordan praised her look and cheered her on.

