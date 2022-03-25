Steve Harvey Is Dripping In Balenciaga In Latest Look

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Steve Harvey’s style game has been on a whole new level lately and it doesn’t look like he has plans on slowing down anytime soon!

Recently, the television personality and comedian took to Instagram to show off his latest fit and he looked too cool in his black and white Balcneiaga ensemble. For the look, the 64-year-old donned a white Balenciaga two-piece look that featured the Balenciaga logo written throughout in black ink. The ensemble featured a long-sleeved button-down shirt and matching slacks that kept him cool in the heat while he vacationed in Dubai. He paired the look with black and silver Balenciaga loafers and wore dark sunnies to add to the ambiance.

“Hello DUBAÏ,” the comedian captioned the photo. Check it out below.

And if you’ve ben wondering who’s responsible for the change in Steve’s wardrobe lately, the actor credits his wife, Marjorie, for encouraging him to ditch his long suits and step it up when it comes to fashion.

In an interview with GQ last year, the Family Feud host talked about the importance of impressing his wife with his style choices, crediting her for giving him permission to switch it up. “My wife is my biggest critic and my biggest fan,” he explained. “She stopped me from wearing the big long suits a long time ago. She said, ‘Steve, can I talk to you?’ She said, ‘I’m tired of being married to a pimp.’ And I went, ‘What?’ I was stunned, because you married me and that’s all I had, was big suits. She said, ‘Yeah, but I was going to change you anyway.’”But Steve’s wife Marjorie wasn’t the only one who encouraged him to take fashion risks. The host also gave credit to his Facebook Watch show, Steve on Watch, and stylist, Elly Karamoh, who gave him permission to rock his street style. The comedian told GQ, “Facebook Watch came along and said, ‘We don’t want you to dress like you did on your talk show. We want you to dress like you do in your day-to-day.’ So I went to Elly and said, ‘OK, man, they’re going to let me do my thing. I need your help to help me get the stuff that I like, because I don’t know where to buy half of this stuff.’ So that was the beginning of it right there: they took the shackles off and didn’t require that I dress as a game show host all the time.” And according to Steve, he’s only just getting started, telling GQ “Even though I’m 64 years old, my motto is to be fly ’till I die.” RELATED STORIES: Steve Harvey’s Fly Black Tom Ford Fit Sets The Internet Ablaze

