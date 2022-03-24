Crises In Black Countries That Deserve Ukraine Attention

If you haven’t heard about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, then you’ve probably been living under a rock. Every news outlet in the world has somehow covered the war in Ukraine–and for good reason.
According to the United Nations, 816 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country a month ago. The UN has also estimated more than 3 million refugees have already fled Ukraine.
Although Ukraine gets the majority of the world’s attention, it’s not the only country fighting through a devastating humanitarian crisis–but it’s one of the whitest.
So what about the rest of the world? Here are 5 humanitarian crises happening in Black and brown countries that aren’t getting as much attention as Ukraine. If you haven’t heard of any of these, please use this as a catalyst to get involved. If we Black folks around the world don’t help each other who will?
It’s important to note that we are not comparing the crisis in Ukraine with any other conflicts happening around the world. Our comparisons are geared towards showing how some conflicts get more sympathy and attention than others.
1. Hunger Crisis In Ethiopia
In November 2020 a civil war erupted in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region. What began as political turmoil between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front turned into all-out violence and the casualties of war have been immense.
Thousands of Ethiopians have been killed and millions have been forced from their homes as the condition of the country continues to deteriorate. The conflict has also devastated everyday life for Ethiopians.
On top of a dragging war, the country also faces one of its worst locust plagues in the last 25 years. According to the UN, at least 5.2 million people urgently need food support, 3.1 million children are at risk of malnutrition and more than 3 million people do not have access to safe drinking water.
2. Cameroonian Civil War
In 2016, a civil war broke out in Cameroon between Cameroon’s military and separatist forces from the Anglophone territories in the Southern Cameroons region of the country. The Cameroonian Civil War, which is also known as the Anglophone Crisis, is an ongoing conflict between Cameroon’s military and separatist forces.
According to Human Rights Watch, the conflict has resulted in 4,000 civilian deaths, more than 712,000 displaced from their homes, and more than 1.3 million people in need of humanitarian aid.
3. Violence In Sudan
For the last 20 years, Sudan has been engulfed in violence.
Since February 2003, the government of Sudan has been in constant conflict with two rebel groups in the Darfur region of the country–the Sudan Liberation Movement and the Justice and Equality Movement.
The genocidal violence in Darfur has been some of the worst this world has ever seen. Hundreds of thousands of civilians were killed during a campaign of ethnic cleansing against non-Arabs in Darfur by Sudan’s President Omar al-Bashir. His crimes against humanity were deemed so heinous that he was indicted by the International Criminal Court.
In the past year alone, 420,000 Africans were forced to flee from their homes in the Darfur region, and an estimated 700 people were killed.
4. Dysfunction In Haiti
It seems like every year Haiti is hit with another disaster or crisis. Hurricanes, earthquakes, political assassinations, COVID-19, and a host of other crises have all been at the forefront of Haiti’s dysfunction.
After the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, gang violence and kidnappings have crippled the country. In August 2021 Haiti was hit with a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, which further exacerbated the nation’s problems.
More than 2,100 people were injured and tens of thousands were left without homes.
As Haitians tried to migrate to the U.S. they were met with whips on horseback by U.S. Border Patrol. More than 800,000 Haitians were impacted by the August earthquake.
5. Jihadist insurgents in The Sahel
The Sahel is a large region of Africa on the southern edge of the Sahara desert. That region consists of many different countries but the main core is Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Mauritania.
Over the past 10 years, jihadist groups linked to al-Qaeda have terrorized the region. In 2012, jihadist violence in Mali spread to the neighboring countries of Niger and Burkina Faso, resulting in the deaths of thousands and more than 3.5 million people displaced from their homes.
High-profile kidnappings are also the norm in the region. As jihadist groups continue to wreak havoc on the Sahel, humanitarian support is needed now more than ever.
SEE ALSO:
Trump Vibes: Photos Of Dominican Republic Building A Wall To Keep Haitians Out
Pro-Russian Troll Candace Owens Uses Ukraine Invasion To Take Jabs At ‘Black Lives Matter’
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur1 of 49
2. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison2 of 49
3. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar3 of 49
4. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah4 of 49
5. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama5 of 49
6. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead6 of 49
7. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers7 of 49
8. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe8 of 49
9. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston9 of 49
10. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan10 of 49
11. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley11 of 49
12. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison12 of 49
13. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant13 of 49
14. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison14 of 49
15. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker15 of 49
16. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka16 of 49
17. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham17 of 49
18. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino18 of 49
19. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers19 of 49
20. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks20 of 49
21. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson21 of 49
22. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall22 of 49
23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz23 of 49
24. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins24 of 49
25. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin25 of 49
26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas26 of 49
27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree27 of 49
28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene28 of 49
29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry29 of 49
30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn30 of 49
31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou31 of 49
32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis32 of 49
33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris33 of 49
34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane34 of 49
35. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler35 of 49
36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou36 of 49
37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown37 of 49
38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen38 of 49
39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin39 of 49
40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder40 of 49
41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett41 of 49
42. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell42 of 49
43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki43 of 49
44. “Roots” by Alex Haley44 of 49
45. “Sula” by Toni Morrison45 of 49
46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho46 of 49
47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake47 of 49
48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup48 of 49
49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell49 of 49
Crises In Black Countries That Deserve Ukraine Attention was originally published on newsone.com