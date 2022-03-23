Brandy “Who Is She 2 U,” Uncle Murda & Que Banz “Plotting” & More | Daily Visuals

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

While Ray J’s name stays a topic of discussion for various reasons these days, his older and more famous sibling, Brandy has been keeping a low profile for a while now, but it seems like she’s ready to get back out in the spotlight where she belongs.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Who Is She 2 U,” the R&B OG from the golden era goes for an afternoon stroll through the streets of LA where she stalks a dude who’s getting his player on with multiple women. We lowkey thought she was gonna body him at the end of the video or something.

Back in Brooklyn (not really), Desiigner throws an elegant dinner where he sits at the head of the table with some attractive young women and gun-toting security in his clip to “Hills Alive.” Yeah, that definitely ain’t Brooklyn.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Uncle Murda and Banz, Sean Paul featuring Pia Mia, and more.

BRANDY – “WHO IS SHE 2 U”

DESIIGNER – “HILLS ALIVE”

UNCLE MURDA FT. QUE BANZ – “PLOTTING”

SEAN PAUL FT. PIA MIA – “HOW WE DO IT”

QUANDO RONDO – “10.27”

JNR CHOI & SAM TOMPKINS – “TO THE MOON”

SD – “TALIBAN”

