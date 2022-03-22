Activist, Chairman Fred Hampton checks into the WOL classroom this afternoon. Chairman Fred will discuss the conditions at the Cook County jail which is also Chicago’s largest Mental Health facility. Chairman Fred says inmates regularly complain about the deplorable conditions at the Jail. The Chairman will also update us on the plans to save The Hampton House. Before Chairman Fred, we will continue our salute to Women’s History Month with Genome specialist Dr. Georgia Dunston.
Chairman Fred Hampton & Dr. Georgia Dunston l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com