72 Where!?: Tamron Hall’s Mother Proves Black Doesn’t Crack In A Birthday Post On Instagram

Black women have an innate talent for flexing their youthful glow. Our melanin doesn’t disappoint in the aging game, and Tamron Hall’s mother is living proof. Our March cover girl gave her mother a happy birthday shoutout on Instagram that had fans rubbing their eyes and scratching their heads.

With love and enthusiasm, Hall wrote, “72 years old where !!?! Happy Birthday to my day one, my ace, and my Queen. Happy Birthday Mama. 72 and an all new you. We love you. Go shorty!!! It’s your birthday.”

72 years old where?! A valid question. Mama Hall definitely took a sip or three from God’s fountain of youth. Her birth certificate may read 1950, but her face says she’s no older than 50. What a blessing.

Hall’s peers were also taken by her mother’s youthful glow.

Host and designer Nina Parker wrote, “72?! BLACK WOMEN ARE AMAZING! Happy birthday Queen! ”

Journalist Jemele Hill said, “72??????? Chile, black women. All I can say.”

A social media user joked, “Where is the pic of the 72 year old – I don’t see it – lol – something to aspire to! Awesome God – just beautiful”

Hall’s birthday tribute presents an interesting full-circle moment. As fans absorb the energy of her youthful mother, Hall tells us in this month’s cover story that she connects to the energy of the younger generation.

“I get more energy and more focus when I speak to young women like yourself,” she says. “Young trailblazers in this industry remind me of how I felt then and why it’s important for me now to allow that access. To not close off my story in my life by only hanging out with other industry women who have achieved what I have or more. I don’t enjoy that company because, again there’s a familiarity of the journey that we can discuss, but I really, really absorb and receive the energy when I am with young women in their 30s, in particular, who have put college aside and maybe the first job aside and have their eye on the prize of what it can be and what they can do in this industry.”

My favorite part of being a Black woman is watching us pour into each other’s cup. No matter the age, we continue to lift each other up in an endless cycle of love and adoration. I love that for us.

72 Where!?: Tamron Hall's Mother Proves Black Doesn't Crack In A Birthday Post On Instagram

