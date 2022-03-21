Daddy Yankee Announces That He’s Retiring From Music

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Just as gasolina prices soar to new heights, the man that ascended to superstar status in 2004 because of it is calling it a career.

According to People, Reggaeton triple OG, Daddy Yankee a.k.a. the “King of Reggaeton” has announced that he will be retiring from the music game after three fruitful decades in it. The man who burst onto the music game with his smash hit “Gasolina” back in 2004 (whew! Feel old?), is ready to hang up his microphone and chill on the shoreline of a beach in Puerto Rico, but not before dropping off one last project and giving his fans a few more live performances.

“The musician, born Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, went on to note plans for a farewell album. “I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, the album Legendaddy,” he wrote. “I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album.”

With his last album will come his last tour as Daddy Yankee will be going on his La Ultima Vuelta tour beginning on August 10 which will begin in the United States starting before making it’s way through South America. The concert series will then conclude in Mexico on Dec. 10. Y’all know them tickets are going to be a hot item on the resale market.

Since dropping his first studio album No Mercy in 1995, Daddy Yankee has gone on to sell 20 million records over his career with 2004’s “Gasolina” being his biggest hit. Being one of the pioneers of the Reggaeton movement, Daddy Yankee will always be regarded as a GOAT of the genre and forever be considered an icon in the culture.

Happy retirement, papa. Thanks for the music.

If you can understand Spanish, check out Daddy Yankee’s message to his fans below and let us know if you’ll be missing the man’s music going forward.

Also, right on cue, his farewell album LEGENDADDY is scheduled to drop March 24, and you pre-save itat www.daddyyankee.com.

Daddy Yankee Announces That He's Retiring From Music

