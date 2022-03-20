Kerry Washington Owns The Night In A Peach Sergio Hudson Gown

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Kerry Washington has had her foot on our necks lately when it comes to serving lewks and it doesn’t look like the beauty has plans on slowing down anytime soon!

Last night, the actress and activist stepped out for the Producer Guild Awards donning a gorgeous peach dress that was everything and more! For the elegant evening, the 45-year-old wore the strapless SS ’22 Sergio Hudson gown to perfection. Styled by Luxury Law, the gorgeous dress featured a long, flowing train that followed the Scandal alum as she graced the red carpet at the event. She paired the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing small, circular earrings, rings, and a dainty necklace around her neck. As for her hair, she wore her long locs in a slicked-back low and elegant ponytail that complimented the look perfectly.

Taking to Instagram, Kerry shared a few detailed images of her perfect look. In one post, she shared the details of her makeup and jewelry, posting a close-up photo of her glowing skin and stunning look.

And in another post, the beauty shared a stunning IG Reel of her entire transformation, from the time she sat in the makeup chair to get her face beat to the finished product, as she looked as stunning as ever. “Half an hour and some glam team magic #PGAawards,” She captioned the short video. Check it out below.

,” fellow actress and friend Taraji P. Henson commented on the stunning look while another follower wrote, “ Sisssssssssss!!! Are you sending c-collars to our homes with this foot of yours parked squarely on our whole neck region! Gorgeous.” “It’s giving elegance HENNY,” fellow actress and friend Taraji P. Henson commented on the stunning look while another follower wrote, “

What do you think of Kerry’s stunning look?

