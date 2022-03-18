Trevor Noah Responds To Kanye West’s “K**n” Remark

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier this week Kanye West was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for his continued harassment of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, but also because he called Daily Show host, Trevor Noah a racial slur, and in the process violating Instagram’s policies on hate speech and bullying.

Now Trevor Noah has responded to Kanye’s slander and instead of clapping back with viciousness, Noah empathetically explained why it hurts him to see how far Kanye has fallen over the years. According to the Huffpost, the comedian took the high road in this situation and commented on Ye’s post before it was taken down due to the suspension and in it he poured his heart out about why it hurt to see Ye come for him especially in the racial tone he did.

“There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye. You took samples and turned them into symphonies,” Noah commented on West’s post before offering several other specific ways the rapper’s work has affected him.”

“You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this,” Noah continued. “I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete [Davidson]. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.” He’s not wrong. Noah also addressed Kanye calling him a “K**n” saying “Oh and as for K**n…clearly some people graduate but we still stupid.” Before ending his post, Noah gave Ye a simple history lesson about how racists planted destructive seeds into the grounds of the Black community. “Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.” Should be interesting to see if Kanye extends an olive branch to Trevor Noah or if he continues to throw fuel on the flames of yet another unnecessary fire that he himself began out of left field. We know there’s basically no hope for Ye and Pete Davidson after Pete leaked all those texts between himself and Kanye, but maybe Ye and Trevor can reconcile at Sunday Service or something.

Trevor Noah Responds To Kanye West’s “K**n” Remark was originally published on hiphopwired.com

