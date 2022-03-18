Arizona Bank Calls Cops on Black Man Trying to Cash Check from Boat Sale [VIDEO]

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

*An Arizona bank called the cops on a Black man who tried to cash a check he received for the sale of a boat.

Almond Brewer attempted to cash the check at Pinal County Federal Credit Union in Apache Junction back in October. According to 12 News, he received a check for $3,200 from a woman who bought his boat via Facebook Marketplace. Brewer’s bank recommended he cash the check at the woman’s bank to receive the funds faster.

While at the woman’s bank, the manager suspected the check was fake and called the cops. With the police on the way, the manager reportedly contacted the customer and verified the check was valid.

Once police arrived at the scene, bodycam captured the interaction and revealed that they weren’t immediately told the bank had verified the check with the customer.

“It was just, ‘oh, you know, Black guy locks in his hair, tattoos came on a Harley, you know, let’s assume the worst,’” Brewer said. “Why embarrass somebody like that? Why, you know, make them feel less than a man?”

The Pinal County Federal Credit Union told 12 News that they had doubts the check was legit because it “bore an old credit union logo and a routing and account number that didn’t match the check writer’s information,” per Black Enterprise.

Amy Marshall, president/CEO of the Pinal County Federal Credit Union, released a statement following the incident.

“At no time did the staff feel threatened or feel Mr. Brewer was trying to rob the credit union. As authorities were en route, the manager was able to get ahold of the member to obtain verbal verification she had written the check. Once the Manager was able to validate the check, they apologized to the local authorities as well as Mr. Brewer for the inconvenience. Even with the member’s verification of authenticity, because of the type of check presented and the fact that Mr. Brewer was not a current member, we were unable to proceed with the transaction request.”

