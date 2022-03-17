Jack Harlow Reveals Name of New Album & Release Date, Says He Wants To Face of His Generation

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Jack Harlow is hoping his new album hits just like his debut project did.

Thanks to singles like “What’s Poppin’” and “Tyler Herro” off his debut project That’s What They All Say, Jack Harlow quickly rose to Hip-Hop stardom. Keeping that momentum going, Harlow recently let go of his latest single, “Nail Tech,” and its currently doing well. Speaking with Rollingstone, we now know that track will live on his sophomore effort, Come Home the Kids Miss You, and it will arrive May 6.

Harlow revealed that his latest bop is his “least favorite song on the album. But I know the effect it’s gonna have on people. I’m spitting, and there’s energy behind the beat.. I have different tastes. I can’t believe people love to listen to ‘Tyler Herro’ on repeat and ‘What’s Poppin’ on repeat.”

Harlow also revealed that he has grand ambitions and wants to become the face of his generation, adding that legendary white rapper, Eminem, is a big inspiration.

“That’s what made Em so hard — he was in the dogpile,” Harlow said. “I want to be the face of my shit, like the face of my generation, for these next 10 years. We need more people in my generation that are trying to be the best, and you can’t do that with just ear candy, vibe records. You got to come out swinging sometimes. . . . My new shit is much more serious. Right now, my message is letting muh’fuckers know I love hip-hop, and I’m one of the best in my generation. You can’t do that with nonchalant, like, ‘Eeey, I got the bitches,’ in clever ways over and over again. I got to dig deeper this time.”

Harlow also showed love to the ladies who love him in all of his caucasianess. “It’s sick,” he revealed. “I f**k with it! . . . To be able to make a song that women like is what it’s all about for me. There’s a lot of things it’s all about, but that’s a huge one. That’s really what you want, to make something that your crush wants to hear.”

Harlow is quickly becoming one of the IT guys in Hip-Hop and is set to take Hollywood with an upcoming reported role in the White Men Can’t Jump reboot that social media really doesn’t want to happen.

