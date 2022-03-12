Pro Wrestler Big E Breaks Neck During ‘WWE Smackdown’ Event

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of WWE Smackdown witnessed an accident of one of its stars suffered an accident during a move that led to a significant injury. During a sequence of moves, wrestler Big E suffered a broken neck but shared a video with his legion of fans that he’s well on the way to recovery.

ESPN reports that Big E, real name Ettore Ewen, was engaged in a double suplex move with fellow wrestler Ridge Holland at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. on Friday night (March 11) and landed on his neck. According to the report, it was evident that something occurred, prompting emergency responders in the arena to take Big E to a nearby hospital.

In a video posted to social media, Big E is seen wearing a neck brace but clearly was in better spirits. In the clip, the Tampa, Fla. native shares that he’s restored feeling in his limbs and urged fans not to, quote, “Don’t worry. Go to sleep. Don’t worry about old me.”

Big E was a former WWE Intercontinental champion and held the WWE tag-team belt as part of The New Day collective with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Before pro wrestling, Big E played football at the University of Iowa.

Get well, Big E!

