Allyson Felix Join Forces With Pure Leaf To Advance Gender Equity In The Workplace

Athlete and activist Allyson Felix has been a fierce advocate for advancing women’s rights, and she’s driving her efforts forward through a new partnership. According to CBS News, the Olympian has teamed up with Pure Leaf to create an initiative centered on equity in the workplace.
A study conducted by the beverage company revealed every time a Black woman says “no” at work, she runs the risk of losing approximately $1,406 in future earning potential. Further research showed 2 in 3 women face negative backlash for saying “no” in the workplace.
Aware of the inequities, Felix joined forces with the SeekHer Foundation—a nonprofit that has a mission rooted in increasing awareness around social issues that impact women’s mental health—and Pure Leaf to develop a project dubbed the “No” Grants program. Through the initiative, women reprimanded at work for standing up to their employers and voicing their concerns regarding matters that impact their well-being will receive short-term financial support.
“Too often, the ‘Cost of No’ is too high for women, particularly those in minority communities,” Felix said in a statement. “Each time a Hispanic or Black woman says ‘no’ in the workplace, she loses over $1,400 in future earning potential. I’m partnering with Pure Leaf because we must help women say ‘no’ at work without the worry of financial repercussions.”
Felix has continually used her platform to uplift women. Last year, she led an initiative with the apparel brand Athleta and the Women’s Sports Foundation to provide childcare grants for women who competed at the Tokyo Olympics.
The grants are part of a larger campaign launched by Pure Leaf in 2020 dubbed “No is Beautiful.”
Julie Raheja-Perera, General Manager, North America, Pepsi Lipton Partnership, added she hopes the collaborative effort will empower women to set boundaries.
“We recognize that the inability to say ‘no’ to asks in the workplace has real consequences for women, including burnout and financial impacts,” she shared. “While we at Pure Leaf push for ‘no’ to be more widely accepted in society, the ‘No’ Grants are our first step toward helping women say ‘no’ in the workplace so they can say yes to the things that matter.”
SEE ALSO:
Track Star Allyson Felix Named Women’s Sports Foundation’s Sportswoman Of The Year
Allyson Felix And Athleta To Provide Childcare Grants For Moms Competing In Tokyo Olympics
International Women's Day: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts
International Women's Day: Celebrating Black Women Pioneers And Their Many Historic Firsts
1. Kamala Harris, first woman and Black woman Vice President of the United StatesSource:Getty 1 of 21
2. Barbara Jordan, First Black Woman Elected Into Congress from the SouthSource:Getty 2 of 21
3. Bianca Smith, MLB’s first Black woman coach
3 of 21
"I only saw women in the front office. I didn't see women on the field, so it never occurred to me to be a coach until I actually got on the field myself and realized, 'Okay this is something I can do.'"@RedSox coach Bianca Smith is ready to pave the way. pic.twitter.com/unnoZoAH4L— MLB (@MLB) February 3, 2021
4. Mae C. Jemison, First Black Woman in SpaceSource:Getty 4 of 21
5. Amanda Gorman, the nation’s youngest inaugural poetSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. Bessie Coleman, First Black Woman PilotSource:Getty 6 of 21
7. Mellody Hobson, first Black woman to chair Starbucks' boardSource:Getty 7 of 21
8. Mary Jackson, First Black Woman to Work for NASASource:Getty 8 of 21
9. Meisha Ross Porter, first Black woman to be NYC Schools ChancellorSource:NYC Dept. Of Education 9 of 21
10. Hattie McDaniel, First Black Woman to Win an Academy AwardSource:Getty 10 of 21
11. Jennifer King, First Black Woman NFL CoachSource:Getty 11 of 21
12. Alice Coachman, First Black Woman To Win an Olympic Gold MedalSource:Getty 12 of 21
13. Oprah Winfrey, First Black Woman BillionaireSource:Getty 13 of 21
14. Madam C.J. Walker, First Woman Millionaire In AmericaSource:Getty 14 of 21
15. Nia DaCosta, first Black woman to direct a Marvel movieSource:Getty 15 of 21
16. Mariya Russell, First Black Woman Chef to Earn a Michelin Star
16 of 21
Meet Mariya Russell, the first Black woman to win a Michelin star in the guide’s 94-year history pic.twitter.com/ZYIq5KqmPL— NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 27, 2020
17. Whoopi Goldberg, First Black Woman to Win EGOT (Academy Award, 1990), (Emmy, 2002 & 2009), (Grammy, 1985) and (Tony, 2002)Source:Getty 17 of 21
18. Rebecca Lee Crumpler, First Black Woman to Become a Doctor of Medicine in the U.S.
18 of 21
This #BlackHistoryMonth we’re highlighting notable African-American public health figures. Meet Rebecca Lee Crumpler, the first African-American woman physician. She authored the “Book of Medical Discourses” containing medical advice for women & children. https://t.co/UeUNE1eVRL— FairfaxCounty Health (@fairfaxhealth) February 26, 2020
19. Serena Williams, First Black Woman to Win a Career Grand Slam in TennisSource:Getty 19 of 21
20. Loretta Lynch, First Black Woman to be Attorney General of the U.S.Source:Getty 20 of 21
21. Stacey Abrams, First Black Woman to be a Major Party Nominee for State GovernorSource:Getty 21 of 21
Allyson Felix Join Forces With Pure Leaf To Advance Gender Equity In The Workplace was originally published on newsone.com