Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Artist Spotlight: Y’anna Crawley Releases Her New EP “This Is Me”

This week during the Artist Spotlight we showcased music from Y’anna Crawley.  She just released a brand new EP “This Is Us” and we showcased music from.  We also talked with Y’anna about the concept and her drive to continue to share music that will represents who she is in the Kingdom!

Stream and Download the entire project on https://music.apple.com/us/album/this-is-me-ep/1601102546?uo=2 

Artist Spotlight: Y’anna Crawley Releases Her New EP “This Is Me”  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Black America Web:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2022
2006 TV Land Awards - Press Room
18 photos
Photos
Close