DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Trending

Bank Of America Employee Who Called Cops On Ryan Coogler Was A Black Woman–It Be Your Own People

Apparently, the teller thought Coogler's clear and concise note asking for discretion read, "I'm robbing you," when translated into Blackanda dialect.

Ryan Coogler, director of the hit movie "Black Panther", in Washington, DC.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

You know the whole “banking while Black” thing has gotten out of hand when a well-known Black filmmaker who directed one of the biggest blockbuster hits of the last decade can’t even make a discreet withdrawal from his bank without being accused of criminal activity.

In today’s episode of Wakanda Sh** Is This? Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and his associates were detained in Atlanta after Coogler stopped at Bank of America to make a legal withdrawal from his account, according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

It all started back in January when Coogler walked into his bank wearing sunglasses and a face mask and handed a teller a withdrawal slip with a note written on it that read, “I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”

Apparently, the teller thought Coogler’s clear and concise note asking for discretion read, “I’m robbing you,” when translated into Blackanda dialect.

That’s right, the teller thought something was suspicious about a Black man handing them a slip with said Black man’s account information on it because it included a note about being low-key when counting out his money. So the teller called the police and, according to TMZ, the cops “detained 2 people waiting outside for Ryan in an SUV–and then went in and brought RC himself out in handcuffs.”

Now, I know what y’all are thinking: This has white people shenanigans written all over it. After all, Bank of America has a long history of racism allegations due to whiteness run amok. But in this case, the teller who called the police was described in the police report as a pregnant Black woman.

Damn, where do I even begin?

First of all, sis’, you’ll never get into Wakanda like this. You’ll have to wait in the “Well-kinda” customs area until Wakanda agents are sure you ain’t an opp.

Secondly, what kind of d-list, Tyler Perry-directed heist films have you been watching? No bank robberies in real life begin with someone handing a teller a note. And even if that was a thing, the note would have said something like, “Give me all your money or I’ll shoot.” The note you got was requesting you to be discreet while withdrawing 12 racks of your customer’s own money. Who robs a bank by giving a teller a deposit slip with his account number on it?

Lastly, calling the cops before considering any of this is straight-up Karen sh**.

Anyway, Coogler told TMZ everything is cool between him and his bank now.

“This situation should never have happened,” he said. “However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.”

Still, Coogler was reportedly pissed at the copswho released him after realizing it was all a big (and stupid AF) mistake—and he asked for all of their badge numbers.

This all goes to show that no amount of fame and success means a Black person won’t be profiled.

Also, sometimes it be your own people.

SEE ALSO:

Black Trans Woman Awarded $1.5 Million After Spending 6 Months In Atlanta Jail On Trumped-Up Cocaine Charges

How Is Atlanta ‘Wakanda’ When 86% Of Its Homeless Are Black?

Girlboss Rally NYC 2018 - Day 2

Black Pundits Who Slay On Cable News

10 photos Launch gallery

Black Pundits Who Slay On Cable News

Continue reading Black Pundits Who Slay On Cable News

Black Pundits Who Slay On Cable News

[caption id="attachment_4274481" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Symone Sanders speaks onstage at Girlboss Rally NYC 2018 at Knockdown Center on November 18, 2018, in Maspeth, New York. | Source: JP Yim / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 10:45 a.m. ET, Jan. 11, 2021 Originally published: Aug. 13, 2019 Cable news is a rough and tumble game of shade, wit and knowing your politics. That said, if anyone is going to share the screen with some of the most intelligent people on television, you better know what you are talking about. There are some folks who have laid down the law on television and there were reports of an all-Black panelist show on CNN just a couple of years ago. And while those plans to have a show featuring then-CNN stalwarts April Ryan, Andrew Gillum, Angela Rye and Bakari Sellers never exactly came to fruition, MSNBC has been more than picking up the slack in that department. That was especially true on Monday when it was announced that Symone Sanders would be joining MSNBC as a host during weekends on an unspecified show following her surprise resignation as Vice President Kamala Harris' chief spokesperson. "Sanders will bring her expertise, spirited rhetoric and sharp political insight to MSNBC’s multi-platform channels," MSNBC said in a statement emailed to NewsOne. "Her program will explore issues at the intersection of politics, culture and race and break down how decisions made in Washington impact electorates, industries, and communities across the country. She will also interview law and policy makers, top government officials, scholars, and thought leaders." Sanders is a seasoned veteran of appearing on cable news shows to successfully articulate -- and at times, debate -- any given political point, like when she had to set the record straight about then-President Donald Trump's claim that he would have confronted the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter who killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cmCTu2qgLQc It's a safe bet to expect more of that same energy when Sanders begins her stint at MSNBC. To be sure, Black folks have been slaying on cable news for years now. Whether it is fact-checking on Trump, reminding people of the legacy of Barack Obama or shutting down pure ignorance, they remain the voices for many of us. It has been a pleasure to see them lay down the law with grace and class. Most importantly, it is crucial that there are people who are doing the work to deliver the truth, especially in a time when the truth is easily dismissed by dangerous factions influenced by Trump's lies. These Black cable news pundits are documenting history, holding people accountable and making sure the record is corrected in 2022, even in the face of blatant lies. Keep reading to find some of their greatest and most epic cable TV moments below.

Bank Of America Employee Who Called Cops On Ryan Coogler Was A Black Woman–It Be Your Own People  was originally published on newsone.com

Close