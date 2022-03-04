Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been 10 years since Drake dropped his sophomore album, Take Care and a few days ago Drizzy began posting throwback pics on his IG stories to reminisce on the good ol’ days and after posting one of Just Blaze in LRG clothing, the OG producer called on Drake to release a sequel track to an album cut that no one knew existed.

After peeping what Drizzy has posted, Just took it upon himself to repost one of Drizzy’s pics while writing “Sooo..Can we put out Lord Knows pt. 2 now? Sponsored by the good folks at @lrgclothing.” Word?! There’s a sequel to the classic Just Blazed produced cut? Unfortunately that was thee only time Just and Drizzy linked up for a cut, so hearing a second one would be amazing, but unfortunately Drake’s been keeping mum on the song’s existence even.

Come on, Papi, bless the real Hip-Hop heads with some more Just Blazed produced heat. Lord knows the streets need it right about now. Is it the same beat but a sequel a la Jay-Z’s “U Don’t Know”? Is the original sampled and remixed? Is Ross on Pt. 2 too? So many questions.

Still, given Drake’s silence on the topic we feel like this will be another gem lost to the sands of time. Hopefully Drake drops a “Lost Tracks” kinda album some time in the future and we’ll be able to hear what JB is referring to. Until then, enjoy Certified Lover Boy or something.

Do y’all want Drake to drop “Lord Knows Pt. 2” or nah? Let us know in the comments section below.

Just Blaze Asks Drake To Drop “Lord Knows Pt. 2” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

