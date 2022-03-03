In this 1st episode DJ Jo’Iyce, DJ Schemes and DJ 5’9 sat down with Rennitatted, a top stripper from Stadium night club. She discusses how her group pulled in a million dollars in Miami and only came back home with $1200 plus more! Stream this full episode now & new episodes drop every Thursday!

Don’t Forget To Subscribe So You Never Miss An Episode!

Follow Us: @939WKYS @DJ_59 @JOIYCEWORLD @DJSCHEMES

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE PODCASTS:

“I’m In Love With A Stripper” – The District Breakers: Clean & Dirty Podcast [LISTEN] was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Black America Web: