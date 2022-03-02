Watch Trailer: Regina Hall Stars In Upcoming Thriller ‘Master’ Headed to Amazon Prime

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Regina Hall is set to star in upcoming Amazon Prime feature film, Master, this March. Watch the official trailer inside.

Writer and direct Mariama Diallo makes her debut feature in the upcoming thriller film. The film stars Hall, Zoe Renee, Talia Ryder, Talia Balsam, and Amber Gray.

Master follows three women who strive to find their place at a prestigious New England university whose frosty elitism may disguise something more sinister. Professor Gail Bishop, who is portrayed by Hall, has recently been promoted to “Master” of a residence hall, the first time at storied Ancaster College that a Black woman has held the post. Determined to breathe new life into a centuries-old tradition, Gail soon finds herself wrapped up in the trials and tribulations of Jasmine Moore, who is played by Zoe Renee, an energetic and optimistic Black freshman. Jasmine’s time at Ancaster hits a snag early on when she’s assigned a dorm room that is rumored to be haunted. Things get worse when Jasmine clashes in the classroom with Liv Beckman, portrayed by Amber Gray, a professor in the middle of her own racially charged tenure review. As Gail tries to maintain order and fulfill the duties of a Master, the cracks begin to show in Ancaster’s once-immaculate facade. After a career spent fighting to make it into Ancaster’s inner circle, Gail is confronted with the horrifying prospect of what lies beneath, her question ultimately becoming not whether the school is haunted, but by whom.

Master heads to Amazon Prime March 18, 2022. Watch the chilling two-minute trailer below.

