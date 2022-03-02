Civil Rights & Social Justice
The GOP Is Finally Realizing It Has A Marjorie Taylor Greene Problem

Some Republicans figured out Greene might even be too racist for the party of demonstrable racists.

President Biden Delivers His First State Of The Union Address To Joint Session Of Congress

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Prominent Republicans are starting to come to glory on the fact that they have a serious issue when it comes to Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her white nationalist ways.

Of course, they didn’t come to their revelation after the congresswoman filmed herself ranting about an “Islamic invasion” of the U.S. government because Muslims were being elected to office; or when she referred to Muslim members of Congress as the “Jihad Squad” and claimed Congress members weren’t official unless they were sworn in on the Bible, or when she referred to Black people as “slaves” to the Democratic party and compared Black Lives matter to the KKK; or when she claimed white Jan. 6 Capitol riot suspects were being discriminated in jail “because of the color of their skin;” or when she denounced the celebration of Kwanza.

Nope—these Republicans figured out Greene might even be too racist for the party of demonstrable racists after she spoke at a conservative convention organized by loud and proud white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes, who, during the rally, expressed enthusiastic support for Vladimir Putin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine

According to the Washington Post, Greene attended the America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) in Orlando. Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, who attended the event last year, wasn’t there this time, but he addressed the crowd via a prerecorded video. Who knows whether or not they were aware “America first” would swiftly become “Ukraine last,” but Fuentes, who used to host the America First podcastand who the Anti-Defamation League deemed a white nationalist and listed reasons to deem him as such—didn’t hesitate to jump on the wrong side of the conflict. 

“Now they’re going on about Russia and Vladimir Putin is Hitler—they say that’s not a good thing,” Fuentes said during the rally. Fuentes then urged the crowd to “give a round of applause for Russia” and when the audience chanted “Putin! Putin!” he responded, “Absolutely.”

Because Fuentes is an undeniable white supremacist, and because even some of the most conservative Republicans know siding with Russia against Ukraine is a PR no-no, Senate Minority Leader and old-age mutant non-ja turtle Mitch McConnel spoke out against Greene and Gosar (without saying their names) on Monday by declaring that “there is no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists or anti-Semitism.”

Now, obviously, Yertle the McConnell is just talking out of the side of one of his necks. His personal war against critical race theory and Nikole Hanna-Jones‘ Pulitzer Prize-winning work The 1619 Project indicates that there is, indeed, room for white supremacy in his party. (Plus, he may or may not even consider Black Americans to be Americans.)

But McConnell isn’t the only Republican with something to say.

Rolling Stone reported that Republicans Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. Liz Cheney both condemned Greene and Gosar for attending the event.

“There’s no place in either political party for this white nationalism or racism. It’s simply wrong,” Romney said on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday. “Marjorie Taylor Greene and Gosar, I don’t know them, but I’m reminded of the old line from Butch Cassidy where one character says, ‘Morons, I have morons on my team.’ I think anybody who would sit down with white nationalists at their conference is missing a few IQ points.”

President Biden Delivers His First State Of The Union Address To Joint Session Of Congress

Source: Pool / Getty

Daaaaaamn, son! Romney ain’t have to roast them like that.

“How anybody in this country, which loves freedom, can side with Vladimir Putin, which is an oppressor, a dictator—he kills people,” Romney added. “He imprisons his political opponents. He has been an adversary of America at every chance he’s had. It’s unthinkable to me. It’s almost treasonous.”

Meanwhile, Cheney called out Greene, Gosar, and silent Republicans.

Even the lord of House Negro and step and fetch king of lying about graduating college Herchel Walker pulled out of  Greene’s “Second Amendment and Freedom Rally” amid her perceived support of the Russian invasion. (Because we all know he doesn’t give a damn about white supremacy.)

Anyway, Greene tried to defend her attendance at the rally by erroneously claiming she didn’t know anything about Fuentes’ views (not that it would matter since her views generally mirror his).

“It doesn’t matter if I’m speaking to Democrat union members or 1,200 young conservatives who feel cast aside and marginalized by society,” Greene told CBS News. “The Pharisees in the Republican Party may attack me for being willing to break barriers and speak to a lost generation of young people who are desperate for love and leadership.” (White conservatives are “marginalized?” I’ll finish writing this up after I pick myself up off the floor.)

She also clapped back at Cheyney on Twitter saying she won’t “play the guilt by association game” and that she’s “only responsible for what I say.”

Nah, Greene, that’s not how it works. You lay down with white supremacist dogs, you wake up with white supremacist fleas.

Of course, that’s all redundant AF when it comes to Greene.

