Diva’s Daily Dirt: Kim Kardashian Is Officially Single + This Dreamville Festival Lineup Is Crazy

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

Source: (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) / (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

KIM KARDASHIAN IS OFFICIALLY A SINGLE WOMAN

Looks like it’s going to be a ‘hot girl summer’ for Kim Kardashian! According to reports, a judge has granted her a request to end her marriage to Kanye West.

Reports say Kim was present on a video call for Wednesday’s court hearing, and Kanye was absent. Kanye’s lawyer did not object to restoring Kim’s single status, although his lawyer said he had 3 conditions — 1. any right to get reimbursement of money that’s supposed to be divided up will be preserved in case either of the dies … the judge granted that condition.”

“There were 2 other conditions the judge rejected — that Kim would not transfer any assets she had in trust, and if Kim remarries she would waive the “marital privilege.” That privilege means a new spouse would not have to testify about communications he had with her.” The judge denied that request.

Meanwhile, Ye has been seen parlaying around a new Kim K lookalike by the name of Chaney Jones:

He’s also released a video for ‘Eazy’ where he is seen as a cartoon burying Pete Davidson alive. Yikes. Luckily Pete ditched Instagram a few days ago so he may not even see it.

The Dreamville Festival 2022 Line Up Goes Crazy!

This year’s second Dreamville Festival is going to be one for the books! The 2022 lineup for the two-day event is super impressive starring Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, Fivio Foreign, Rico Nasty, Wale, Ja Rule and Ashanti and so many more.

The fest goes down April 2-3rd. Now, remember, the first Dreamville Fest in 2019 was only a one-day event but now with an extra day it leaves room for an even bigger festival with bigger artists.  Will you be copping a ticket and making your way down to Raleigh, NC?

[caption id="attachment_3330669" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Getty Images / Getty[/caption] The 52nd NAACP Image Awards may have taken place this weekend, but we’re still swooning over the fabulous natural hairstyles worn by our favorite celebrity women during the celebratory ceremony. The Image Awards always bring the best in Black fashion, TV, film and philanthropy in an evening dedicated to praising Black excellence. Texture was the trend on the virtual carpet. Braids, twists and baby hairs, oh my! From Alicia Key’s 90s inspired ponytail with squiggly baby hairs to Issa Rae’s twisted bun and pony, we’re obsessed with the versatility and beauty of Black hair. Keep scrolling to see the most memorable hair looks.

