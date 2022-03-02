Ciara Serves A Lewk In An Animal Print Dundas Gown At Billboard Women In Music Event

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara is stepping out tonight for the Billboard Women in Music Event in a radiant look that we absolutely love!

The “Level Up” songstress took her style game to a whole new level when she donned a Dundas FW ’22 gown that was straight from the fashion runway. The flowing gown featured animal print throughout and included two thigh-high slits on each leg that showed off her toned legs. The top of the ensemble featured a halter-like neckline with a deep-v in the middle. She paired the look with a thick leather black belt that also connected to a leather choker that she wore around her neck. She added a matching shawl on the dress and donned black strappy platform heels to round out the fashionable ensemble. As for her hair, she rocked a short, blunt bob-like style that was slightly parted over to one side to frame the side of her face.

She was accompanied by he hubby, Russell Wilson, who wore an all-black suit and dark shades while standing with his wife on the purple carpet.

Check out the look courtesy of Fashion Bomb Daily below.

But Ciara is no stranger to serving looks that we love and recently took to Instagram to show off a Mugler FW21 RTW look that we absolutely adored! Styled by Kollin Carter, the songstress wore a black and blue striped jean look with a matching sheer black and blue top. For this ensemble, accessorized the look with black peep-toe heels and wore minimal jewelry including gold bracelets around her wrists. As the queen of the switch up, she wore her golden brown and blonde locs in a silked pressed style that was parted over to one side and framed the side of her face.

Check it out below!

What’s your favorite Ci Ci look?

