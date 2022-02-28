Hate on This Skip: LeBron James Museum Opening In His Hometown Akron In 2023

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The Los Angeles Lakers season looks like a complete wash, but King James still has plenty to celebrate.

In fitting tribute for a king, LeBron James will be getting his own museum in his hometown Akron, Ohio. Per USA Today, The museum is on track to open in 2023 and will honor the still very much active future first-ballot basketball Hall-of-Famer’s still growing list of accomplishments on and off the court.

The LeBron James museum will be a part of the Tangier entertainment complex located in Akron. The latter is being reimagined into the House Three Thirty. King James museum will live and take up most of House Three Thirty’s basement space, joining restaurants, bars, and retail space when it opens its doors next year. No word on how much or when exactly it will cost for you to roam the halls and soak in all the LeBron James nostalgia.

Per USA Today’s reporting, trading cards, and sports collectible company, Upper Deck Sports will be handling details about the exhibits and sponsoring the museum. The first exhibit will focus on Bron Bron’s early years and his humble beginnings growing up as a youth in Akron. The next exhibition will focus on James and his basketball skills coming into form while quickly rising to sports fame before he bounced a basketball in the league during his exceptional amateur career at Akron’s St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and, of course, his well-documented friendships.

That all leads up to the next presentation, his NBA career. This exhibition will highlight “The Chosen One’s” accomplishments, like winning titles with the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and his current team, the Los Angeles Lakers. It will showcase his two gold medal victories with Team USA during the Summer Olympics.

The museum wouldn’t be a complete testimonial to James’ greatness as a mogul and philanthropist. This space will focus on his business ventures, like Blaze Pizza, his TV shows like The Wall, and, of course, his reimagining of Space Jam. In the final hall, visitors will learn about The LeBron James Foundation, which started small by handing out bikes and helmets to kids to his I Promise School.

Even Skip Bayless can’t hate on this. The LeBron James museum definitely sounds like destination basketball fans will need to visit.

