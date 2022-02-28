Lauren London’s Powerful Words On Surrendering Control Go Viral

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lauren London was living a fairy tale when suddenly her story book ending all changed. Her soulmate, the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who she shared a son with, was gunned down outside his clothing store in his own community where he had invested so much. Her life plan had taken a dark detour, yet, three years later, she is able to remain positive.

London is trending after an inspiring clip from her interview with Jay Shetty’s “On Point” podcast where she dropped this gem, “It is the ultimate test of surrender. Because at the end if the day as much control we think we have, we do not.” She added “So I might as well focus on my enlightenment when things don’t go as planned, we have to surrender and flow with the river, not fight with the rocks.”

London’s powerful message touched her fans, who took to Twitter to praise the actress for remaining so optimistic.

In other Lauren London news, the beloved actress found herself being body shamers on social media, a few weeks ago, after a photo surfaced of her appearing to have gained weight. Her fans immediately came to her defense calling out body shamers.

