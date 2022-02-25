Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

OG Hip-Hop heads definitely appreciated the heat and bars that rap super group Slaughter House brought to the table and though the fearsome foursome are no more, at least Kxng Crooked and Joell Ortiz are still connecting to remind us what the game’s been missing.

Linking up for the clip to the Blakk Soul assisted visuals to “Vacancy,” Kxng Crooked and Joell Ortiz hole up in an rundown house to drop their verses as moving men pack up what’s left in the crib and throw it in the back of a U Haul truck. They about to gentrify that crib, b.

Elsewhere, Polo G gets his all-black everything on and in his Lil Baby assisted visuals to “Don’t Play” rolls through his hood in all-black cars while draped in all-black attire. Good luck seeing him and his team creeping at night.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Flesh-N-Bone, Denzel Curry featuring Slowthai, and more.

KXNG CROOKED & JOELL ORTIZ FT. BLAKK SOUL – “VACANCY”

POLO G FT. LIL BABY – “DON’T PLAY”

FLESH-N-BONE – “SMOKE-N-MAINTAIN”

DENZEL CURRY FT. SLOWTHAI – “ZATOICHI”

O RACKS & TRUCARR – “GET THE MONEY”

CASKEY – “OFF THE LEASH”

OCTOBER LONDON – “I WANT YOU”

RALO FT. JACQUEES & JESSICA DIME – “I WANT IT”

Kxng Crooked & Joell Ortiz ft. Blakk Soul "Vacancy," Polo G ft. Lil Baby "Don't Play" & More | Daily Visuals

