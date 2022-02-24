BHM Spotlight: Black-Owned Creative Marketing Agency Six Degrees Founder B. Wright Talks Working With Global Brands & Stars Like Doja Cat

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Black and millennial-owned creative marketing agency, Six Degrees, has worked with some of the biggest names in entertainment like Doja Cat and Lil Baby while partnering with massive global brands like Amazon and Footlocker. The two entrepreneurs behind some of the hottest events in markets across the US are Brian “B. Wright” and Desmond Attmore. We celebrate the Six Degrees founders for our special Black History Month spotlight, honoring their continuous achievements in the space.

There are countless marketing agencies, but only a hand full are Black owned. B. Wright and Attmore are forging a path all their own with the connections they have made in entertainment over the years. The Atlanta-based creative marketing agency has tapped some of the top names in music while raising the bar for the caliber of events set in the market.

We had the opportunity to speak with Six Degrees founder B. Wright about their mission, journey and continuous expansion. Read our conversation below:

What is the purpose of Six Degrees? Tell us why you created the agency in the first place.

Six Degrees is a creative marketing agency founded by myself and Desmond, which is my business partner. It’s a full service creative marketing agency so anywhere from strategizing an idea to executing a marketing initiative, that’s what the team would do. From out of home, to experiential events, to seeding kits, to even content, that’s everything within our wheelhouse.

We started Six Degrees because we definitely have a background in music and entertainment. [We] went from creating a clothing brand to working in the music industry with Mike Will, Rae Sremmurd and a bunch of other people. We ventured off to say that everything we learned on our journey could be useful to other brands and other clients. So we decided to create Six Degrees. The name is derived from six degrees of separation. Basically, everybody’s connected in some shape or form.

I think a lot of the things we accomplished within our professional careers have been attributed to our relationships with people and having genuine relationships. It began maturing into other things that we definitely didn’t dream of. That’s why the name is really important to us and we pride ourselves on our relationships being organic, community and being in touch with people.

We wanted to create a marketing company that speaks to that. Things that we like, things that we’re into, telling a narrative of things I would consume and how I would want it to show up in our community with products and services.

We decided to stay in Atlanta, Georgia. We’re from New York but we decided to have a creative marketing agency down there [Atlanta] because we felt like it was a void. A lot of the branded event activations that we would go to being younger and a lot of the product releases and marketing initiatives we saw, we always felt like it was missing the bar. Often times, saying, “it would’ve been cool if they did this” or “why didn’t they do this?”

We could’ve been to New York or LA but we decided to plant the flag in the ground and build with the community, hoping to expose people to these new experiences and outlooks, so that we could be progressive in the market.

Talk about the expansion, activating in several other cities. Most recently, planning the Super Bowl NFL Origins event and Issa Rae’s Insecure finale Scavenger Hunt in LA, what challenges arise in doing so?

To be 100% honest, it’s not really a challenge doing the exact same thing. If anything, it’s easier to do it in NY or LA, because they’re used to that level of experiences. They understand it. In ATL, we’re teaching and learning as well.

In NY, its super easy because that’s where we’re from. There are resources. In LA, we spent so much time there after school. Most of the brands are in NY and LA. It’s easier to maneuver and activate [there].

You guys have worked with several global brands and artists from Lil Baby and Footlocker to Doja Cat and Amazon, how have you guys cultivated relationships with these companies and artists?

We really don’t pitch our agency, so I think its cool cause it’s a “if you know, you know” situation. The people that usually inquire about our business are usually the early adapters or the trendsetters of their organization. They’re the ones that go against the grain. The one’s who are not using the agency that everyone uses all the time.

In every instance, we have those people connecting with us, and we speak the same language.

It’s amazing to work with these amazing brands and amazing people that help push the brand, push the limit on what they’re thinking and challenge the old marketing initiative while trying to do something new, cultivating that sends off the fire in all the other different brands. Brands reach out like, “we want to do something like that.” It’s helping us build a solid foundation of who we want to work with.

I’ve never worked with a brand where it was pulling teeth, and that’s the pro against not pitching. If you guys want to work with us, you guys trust what we’re doing. It’s moreso a partnership and that’s the beauty of who we work with.

How did becoming an HBCU graduate prepare you for this line of work?

Going to an HBCU, it gave me the support. If I did go to another school, everybody’s in their own bubble. I would have found a community inside this big community. Going to Morehouse, even if I’m not trying to be a lawyer or doctor, it created this sense of a bigger community that was something that I’m still apart of. I could look at my friend that’s probably working to become a doctor, but to see his work ethic to see how he approaches things to see how he thinks of things. Yeah I may be selling t-shirts or something but [what they had to offer] was a really good idea. The support from different people and the love, wanting to see you do things and being genuinely excited about it.

I would also say that going to an HBCU, a lot of people think just because it’s a Black school it’s not diverse, but I’ve seen so many types of different Black people. So many different perspectives. It doesn’t even matter that we’re all Black. We all have different stories, different perspectives, and different goals but we’re all coming together being supportive and meet where we’re at.

A lot of the work we’ve done with Six Degrees is with a bunch of HBCU students/alumni that work at these companies and these big brands.

What are your tips on entrepreneurship?

Be persistent and practice patience. Some people are like everything needs to happen when it needs to happen but being patient and persistent are important. Go with your gut feeling. I think my whole journey through life I follow what I feel inside. Even though, a lot of times it wasn’t the most popular choice. The only person that would know what’s right for you, is you. Number one thing, go with you gut.

Following up last year’s black history month programming with amazon, what are you working on?

Right now, we have programming with Footlocker Atlanta. We’re doing this mini content series with Footlocker Atlanta, highlighting a bunch of different Black creatives and entrepreneurs in the city. We’re also doing a dinner to celebrate them. We have a couple of other projects, but I can’t talk about it yet.

What’s your favorite project to date?

My favorite project to date would be the refurbishment of the basketball court with Lil Baby and Footlocker. I liked the fact that we used a lot of components of Six Degrees to work this project. We did the design portion, designing the court; the content, shooting the content; and lightly activating on the court. It was cool, because one of the biggest rappers [collaborating] with one of the biggest brands, coming together to do something for the community that would otherwise be overlooked. I felt good doing that and seeing the kids play on the court. It was something supportive and progressive for the community.

Any of the projects we work on where we mix cool things with giving back, I think that’s the biggest thing for me.

Love your “Six Things” series and I learned a lot about different creatives. How did you come up with the series?

Having a creative marketing agency, you do all this work for everybody else. I think the biggest thing that I don’t see creative marketing companies do is create original content. I wanted to have something where we could create original content that has something to do with people that we work with and around the name. I didn’t want to do a podcast. I didn’t want to do vlogs, videos, etc.

So, we said let’s just ask people six things. It’s as simple as that. Let’s just make it into a book. Let’s add an audio element. It’s all these different textures of things it could be. It could be a podcast. It could just be a visual representation. It could be something artsy, and it could be informative. So, I’m like I got something.

How long have you guys been in business?

Since 2018.

You all have done a lot in such a short amount of time…

We’re trying to do a lot more.

Check out what these amazing entrepreneurs are doing over at Six Degrees. Be sure to reach out to Attmore and B. Wright for all of your creative marketing needs.

BHM Spotlight: Black-Owned Creative Marketing Agency Six Degrees Founder B. Wright Talks Working With Global Brands & Stars Like Doja Cat was originally published on globalgrind.com

