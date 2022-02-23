Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most anticipated drops of 2022 is finally here. The Yeezy GAP Engineered By Balenciaga Collection has been unveiled.

If Kanye West’s recent preference for monochromatic fits is your desire look no further. His much-hyped collaboration with The GAP and Balenciaga brings two years of suspense to close. This campaign is being billed as “a first of its kind creative exploration within the Yeezy GAP universe continuing Ye’s commitment to bringing creativity to the forefront and delivering his vision of utilitarian design for all together with the most influential designer of his generation, DEMNA”.

Included in this drop are a denim jacket, pants, and a range of logo t-shirts that are intended to pay tribute to GAP’s timeless legacy all available in a new wash, hue, and silhouette. Additionally the hooded sweatshirt features an abstract dove motif that represents an “unnamed hope for the future”.

The Yeezy GAP Engineered By Balenciaga Collection is available globally for purchase now at yeezygap.com and farfetch.com.

The JIG: Yeezy GAP Engineered By Balenciaga Collection Is Here [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

