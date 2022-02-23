Lizzo Talks ‘Dismantling Stereotypes’ While Gracing The Cover Of Variety Magazine

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

This is shaping up to be the year of Lizzo! The songstress recently graced the cover of Variety Magazine where she channeled 1920s glam while serving full face, body and confidence.

For the cover shoot, the “Truth Hurts” singer donned a 1920s flapper girl-inspired dress with a short wig. She rocked dramatic, sparkling eyeshadow and silver platform heels as she was all smiles for her elegant cover shoot.

For the interview, the 33-year-old opened up about how she never saw anyone who looked like her growing up, explaining that “the choice of Black girls they used in media was the same kind of Black girl,” alluding to celebrities who were on the thinner side. “Y’all want me to believe this is an overweight, obese woman and that she should be ashamed of how she feels — how the f*** was I supposed to feel?” she continued.

But now, Lizzo says that there has been more body inclusivity in the industry and although it’s happening slowly, it is happening. “There’s a long way to go,” she told the magazine. “But I have seen it budge, and that’s better than nothing.”

The “Rumors” singer is also hoping to change that even further with her new reality TV series, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrls, a dance competition show where she’ll hire her own plus-size backup dancers for her upcoming tour. “I think bigger bodies have been devalued in the industry,” she explained. “We’re not getting agents because we’re not getting jobs. We’re not getting jobs because we don’t have agents. Y’all are just pingponging. A lot of girls who dance with me got agents after they started working with me because they were generating a viable stream of income. I’m grateful for that, but it’s still ridiculous. These girls should be getting representation ASAP. Hopefully this show helps that.”

She continued, “For decades, we have been depicted on television and in movies as “lazy,” and huffing and puffing while the other thinner characters are jogging. It’s fine. It’s a stereotype. I ain’t new to stereotypes. But what I’m trying to do is dismantle every stereotype that I have the power to do. I’m destroying them by just living and being incredible all the time.”

Lizzo’s new reality series airs on Prime Video on March 25. Check out the full interview here.

