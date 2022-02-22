Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Leah Henry had to bring R&B’s upcoming star Marzz to the Lemonade stand! Known for her single “Countless Times” and being personally stamped by mega producer Timbaland, she’s on her way to the top! Marzz talked about her latest single “KMS” and her EP “Love Letterz.” She also talked about how being more in touch with her sexuality helped her grow in her music. Who does she want to work with? Watch the full interview to find out…. Lemonade Stand grab your glasses and tap into this interview!

Marzz Talks Single ‘KMS,’ Her Sexuality, Working With Timbaland, Who She Wants To Work With + More! was originally published on kysdc.com

