No Bullsh*t: Rick Ross Adds Bull To Array Of Animals On His Sprawling Farm

Rick Ross toiled for years to become the multi-millionaire “bawse” that he is today and has the 235-acre residence to prove it. On the property exists a farm with several animals, and Rozay recently purchased a bull to add to his growing empire.

In a video from his Instagram Stories feed that was picked up by a Twitter user, Ross is heard off-camera awaiting the big reveal of his new bull which apparently is his first one as evidenced by the video below.

As it stands, Ross is clearly overjoyed by obtaining his newest animal and welcomed the bull to its new home while also admiring his flock of horses off in the distance. What makes the video especially hilarious is Ross cheering the bull on and expressing sincerely that someone from his humble beginnings in Carroll City, Fla. has come this far.

Check out the moment below.

