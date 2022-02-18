Nicki Minaj Proves She’s The Head Barbie In Charge In A Purple Marc Jacobs Ensemble

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj did not come to play! The 39-year-old award-winning rapper gave us Barbie vibes in her latest Instagram picture.

Minaj posed in a purple Marc Jacobs bandeau top, a matching tube skirt, partnered with a purple shaggy faux fur coat, neon pink heels, and a pink bubble gum-colored wig. She accessorized the look with her larger-than-life diamond Barbie necklace.

Can we take a second to get into Minaj’s haircut? Her wig was styled in a blunt, layered bob with bangs. In a few videos posted to her Instagram page, the rapper did some twerking for the camera, with her hype men in the background. Hairstylist Arrogant Tae was there, which means he is likely the man responsible for her latest wig slay.

“Wait you gotta click on the video to see FULL SCREEN YALL

don’t judge y’all. We did this in take. No rehearsal tingz. Get into this mind boggling choreo USSIN ,” she captioned the video.

I don’t know about you, but Barbies didn’t look like this when I was growing up. Minaj looks so good and she’s giving HBIC energy. So far, she’s entered 2022 with guns blazing. From her latest single to her cheeky Instagram pic, there’s no telling what else Minaj has in store for us.

What do you think? Sound off below!

