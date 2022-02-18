Jim Jones & Maino ft. Lyrivelli “Lobby Boyz Anthem,” Conway The Machine ft. Benny The Butcher & Westside Gunn “John Woo Flick” & More | Daily Visuals

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

For the past few weeks Maino and Jim Jones have been sharing some hilarious posts on Instagram in which they get on each other for the outfits they were to the gym (Fab got some slander too), but today the two get together to put it down for the streets.

Linking up with Lyrivelli in the visuals to “Lobby Boyz Anthem,” Jim Jones and Maino lay it down for the hardcore and get things lit with some pyrotechnic effects in the backdrop as they get down and gritty with their style and icey pieces on their chests.

Speaking of hardcore, Conway The Machine reunites with his Griselda brethren in his clip for “John Woo Flick” where he kicks it with Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn in an empty warehouse where he holds a baby in one hand and brandishes the toast in the other. Conway does seem like he would clap someone up while holding a baby. Conway’s God Don’t Make Mistakes drops on February 25. That album goes hard, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Dave East, Jack Harlow, and more.

JIM JONES & MAINO FT. LYRIVELLI – “LOBBY BOYZ ANTHEM”

CONWAY THE MACHINE FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER & WESTSIDE GUNN – “JOHN WOO FLICK”

DAVE EAST – “BET IT”

JACK HARLOW – “NAIL TECH”

FOOLIO – “FREE SHIESTY”

DOT DEMO – “DAVID ORTIZ FREESTYLE”

THE COMBINE – “MORE”

