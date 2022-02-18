100 Members Of Congress Call For End To ‘Racist’ Immigration Policy Disproportionately Impacting Black Migrants

Advocates and members of Congress are calling on President Joe Biden to roll back harsh immigration policies that disproportionately impact Black immigrants. Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Cori Bush led 100 members of Congress in an open letter to the president requesting that he reverse “inhumane immigration policies,” including the continuation of the Trump administration’s interpretation of a policy known as Title 42.
The Biden administration’s continuation of Title 42 has been a significant sticking point for immigration groups. From October 2020 through August 2021, 938,045 migrants were expelled from the country without due process. Last year the egregious treatment of Haitian migrants and other asylum seekers raised issues with Biden’s campaign promises on immigration reform and undoing draconian policies implemented under Trump.
As previously reported by ABC News, Title 42 is a rarely used provision of the 1944 public health services law that the Trump administration interpreted to “rapidly expel” people under the guise of minimizing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“It is time to undo the United States’ draconian immigration policies, particularly policies introduced under the Trump Administration, such as the use of Title 42, that circumvent our humanitarian obligations,” read the letter. “It is essential that we recommit ourselves to reversing anti-Black policies, including by adopting a human-rights centered approach to supporting immigrants and people seeking asylum in the United States.”
Booker and Bush also requested the administration take a deep look at the systemic challenges facing Black migrants and a holistic review of the treatment of Black migrants throughout the entire system. At the outset of his tenure
The mistreatment of Black people in the immigration system parallels the violent experiences of many in the domestic criminal system. While Thursday marked an awareness day for Black immigrants, eliminating inherent racial bias in the system continues.
Groups such as the UndocuBlack Network and Haitian Bridge Alliance call for action during Black History Month to change the way Black asylum seekers are treated with dignity and equal opportunity.
RAICES joined the call to action, noting that the Biden administration follows the racist archetype in Title 42 set forth by Stephen Miller. Having an administration do better on some things but fail to root out
“I have witnessed the use of antiquated racist and dehumanizing tropes stemming from chattel slavery that Black people don’t feel pain the same as everyone else, and we can endure more pain than other racial groups,” Nicole Morgan, associate attorney at RAICES, said. In a statement released on Black Immigrant Advocacy Day of Action, Morgan said Black migrants are often not seen as credible in describing their fear and
“During this Black History Month, we cannot address systemic racism without confronting the anti-Blackness in our immigration system,” Morgan said. “We will not stop fighting until the current immigration system is abolished and a new system is created that recognizes the humanity and dignity of all people.”
SEE ALSO:
When It Comes to Immigration, Conventional Wisdom Is Wrong
Haitian Asylum Seekers: Biden Administration Backpedaling On Promise To Reverse Trump’s Cruel Immigration Inhumanity
Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins
Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries As Recovery, Rebuilding Begins
1.Source:Getty 1 of 85
2.Source:Getty 2 of 85
3.Source:Getty 3 of 85
4.Source:Getty 4 of 85
5.Source:Getty 5 of 85
6.Source:Getty 6 of 85
7.Source:Getty 7 of 85
8.Source:Getty 8 of 85
9.Source:Getty 9 of 85
10.Source:Getty 10 of 85
11.Source:Getty 11 of 85
12.Source:Getty 12 of 85
13.Source:Getty 13 of 85
14.Source:Getty 14 of 85
15.Source:Getty 15 of 85
16.Source:Getty 16 of 85
17.Source:Getty 17 of 85
18.Source:Getty 18 of 85
19.Source:Getty 19 of 85
20.Source:Getty 20 of 85
21.Source:Getty 21 of 85
22.Source:Getty 22 of 85
23.Source:Getty 23 of 85
24.Source:Getty 24 of 85
25.Source:Getty 25 of 85
26.Source:Getty 26 of 85
27.Source:Getty 27 of 85
28.Source:Getty 28 of 85
29.Source:Getty 29 of 85
30.Source:Getty 30 of 85
31.Source:Getty 31 of 85
32.Source:Getty 32 of 85
33.Source:Getty 33 of 85
34.Source:Getty 34 of 85
35.Source:Getty 35 of 85
36.Source:Getty 36 of 85
37.Source:Getty 37 of 85
38.Source:Getty 38 of 85
39.Source:Getty 39 of 85
40.Source:Getty 40 of 85
41.Source:Getty 41 of 85
42.Source:Getty 42 of 85
43.Source:Getty 43 of 85
44.Source:Getty 44 of 85
45.Source:Getty 45 of 85
46.Source:Getty 46 of 85
47.Source:Getty 47 of 85
48.Source:Getty 48 of 85
49.Source:Getty 49 of 85
50.Source:Getty 50 of 85
51.Source:Getty 51 of 85
52.Source:Getty 52 of 85
53.Source:Getty 53 of 85
54.Source:Getty 54 of 85
55.Source:Getty 55 of 85
56.Source:Getty 56 of 85
57.Source:Getty 57 of 85
58.Source:Getty 58 of 85
59.Source:Getty 59 of 85
60.Source:Getty 60 of 85
61.Source:Getty 61 of 85
62.Source:Getty 62 of 85
63.Source:Getty 63 of 85
64.Source:Getty 64 of 85
65.Source:Getty 65 of 85
66.Source:Getty 66 of 85
67.Source:Getty 67 of 85
68.Source:Getty 68 of 85
69.Source:Getty 69 of 85
70.Source:Getty 70 of 85
71.Source:Getty 71 of 85
72.Source:Getty 72 of 85
73.Source:Getty 73 of 85
74.Source:Getty 74 of 85
75.Source:Getty 75 of 85
76.Source:Getty 76 of 85
77.Source:Getty 77 of 85
78.Source:Getty 78 of 85
79.Source:Getty 79 of 85
80.Source:Getty 80 of 85
81.Source:Getty 81 of 85
82.Source:Getty 82 of 85
83.Source:Getty 83 of 85
84.Source:Getty 84 of 85
85.Source:Getty 85 of 85
100 Members Of Congress Call For End To ‘Racist’ Immigration Policy Disproportionately Impacting Black Migrants was originally published on newsone.com