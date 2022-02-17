Blueface Clowns Chrisean Rock For Stealing His Benz & Getting Arrested

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Blueface continues to struggle with women in his life but this time justice was on his side as his former artist, Chrisean Rock found herself in handcuffs for her transgressions.

Taking to Instagram to call out Chrisean Rock, Blueface wrote ““B*tch stole my car an thought she was gone drive to Baltimore 25 hrs away. Dumbass.” In another story post he continued, “A thief is the worst thing you can be as a female. I’d have more respect for a prostitute…talm bout some ‘come bail me out.”

Looking at her mugshot, you gotta admire how she was still able to smile in the pic even though you can see a tear in her eye.

Wack 100 chimed in on the matter accusing Rock of stealing thousands before making off in the Mercedes G-Wagon and said she deserved her comeuppance.

“This Bozo deserves all that she has coming to her! Broke in the house again stole thousands stole the G Waggon as we found out not knowing it was her 1700 miles away got caught. I have no remorse for this BOZO. Now I gotta go get the car out the impound and pay another 5,000 for a transport service to bring it back! If it was you how would you see it!!! And it looks like she was moving work from the charges! Smh.”

Never a dull moment in the life of Blueface, huh? We guess we’ll have to wait and find out what kind of penalties Chrisean Rock will be facing for her thieving ways but it doesn’t look like either Blueface or Wack will be helping her in any sense of the word.

