Nicki Minaj Gets Cheeky In Latest Instagram Post

Nicki Minaj broke the internet when took to Instagram earlier today and get a bit cheeky in her latest pic!

The rap star posed for the ‘Gram wearing nothing but a matching black lingerie set and pink heels as she posed in an all-pink room on top of a matching pink pool table. She wore her bright red hair in a curly up ‘do and added minimal jewelry to accessorize her look, only rocking a blinged-out, chain link necklace, anklet, and a few bracelets with her sexy look.

“A** so fat it’s B B USSIN ,” the self-proclaimed Barbie captioned the sensual photo before telling fans where to shop the look, writing, “NickiMinajOfficial.com for this merch & more. ” and then hastagging her new single, “#DoWeHaveAProblem is OUT NOW ussin is OUT NOW ”

Check it out below.

ANd we weren’t the only ones swooning over the rap star’s sexy photo as many of Nicki’s IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Oh woooowwwwewwe queen ,” wrote one fan while another said, “She outside to playyyy !!! ” and another was simply speechless, only able to write, “ONIKA!!!!! .”

She looked THAT look.

But this isn’t the first time this week she took to Instagram to promote her new project in a cheeky way. Just last week, she took to Instagram to announce her project again but this time she donned a neon pink string bikini along with a matching Barbie pink wig which she wore parted over to one side. For this look, she served face and body poolside as she kicked her feet up on the rocks that lined the pool and showed off her blinged-out anklets that she added to each ankle to help enhance her look. She posed in front of a beautiful backdrop with palm trees, greenery, and a clear blue sky as her canvas.

Check it out below!

What’s your favorite look?

