Our resident makeup artist Anika Kai gives us a complete beauty look using all Black-owned products for this tutorial.

For years, women of color defaulted to mainstream products to satisfy their beauty needs. Slowly but surely, the market began to change once we realized that many of these products didn’t speak to our skin’s needs. Whether it was finding the correct foundation shade or learning that nude is not a universal shade, it was time for Black entrepreneurs to create products that understood our makeup needs.

Thanks to brands like Fenty Beauty, Iman, The Crayon Case, Pat McGrath, Juvia’s Place, The Lip Bar, and more, Black women have enough brands at their disposal to explore all of their beauty needs.

For this tutorial, Kai uses some of the brands listed above and then some. If your makeup bag is lacking in diversity or you’ve always wanted to know how a certain product looked on melanated skin, you’ll want to watch this step-by-step tutorial. Its time to secure a strong wifi connection, grab a pen and a piece of paper, and get into this flawless beauty beat.

Check out the video below!

Anika Kai Shows Us How To Do A Soft Beauty Look Using All Black-Owned Products was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

