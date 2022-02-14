Mary J. Blige ft. Dave East “Rent Money,” 5ive Mic’s & Jim Jones “Going Shopping” & More | Daily Visuals

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

After doing her thing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige reminded us that she’s more than capable of captivating a crowd so it’s only right she comes through with some new music to show us she’s still got the skills to pay the bills.

Linking up with Dave East for the visuals to “Rent Money,” The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul finds herself in a casino plotting on a heist that’s about to go down while Dave plays the role of a dealer at a cards table.

Jim Jones meanwhile banks on his Gucci store rant and in the clip to “Going Shopping” he and 5ive Mic’s going on a shopping spree to show how they blow money on all designer clothes outside of Gucci’s non-serviceable store.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Uncle Murda, Mozzy featuring Roddy Ricch, and more.

MARY J. BLIGE FT. DAVE EAST – “RENT MONEY”

5IVE MIC’S & JIM JONES – “GOING SHOPPING”

UNCLE MURDA – “JUSTIN LABOY PAGE”

MOZZY FT. RODDY RICCH – “REAL ONES”

LOUDPACK KAP FT. SAUCE WALKA, THE REAL DRIPPY & 10.4 CHAUNCY – “2000 MILES”

PHILTHY RICH FT. YG TECK – “BROKE BEFORE”

BLAC YOUNGSTA & 42 DUGG – “THREAT”

SKENG – “RAIN LIKE HAIL”

