Valentine’s Day Guide: Black-Owned Brands To Shop For Date Night With BAE

The baby sitter is booked overnight and dinner reservations are set at Fig & Olive (their Pre-Fix Valentine’s Day menu has some delicious entrees) for 6. BAE is picking you up, after work, for a much-needed night out on the town and you’re pulling out all the stops. Underneath the dress that hugs your curves just right is a set of fresh undergarments. You’ve doused yourself in the perfume that makes him or her say yum, and your lipstick is poppin’. Here’s your ultimate Black-owned guide to setting the mood on the ultimate lover’s holiday.

Wine

Start off the evening sipping a sweet nectar by Black-owned spirits brand Wifey Wines. Manufactured and bottled in Italy, their Rose is a tasty drink that celebrates the confident woman. According to their website, ‘Our beautiful sparkling rosé has delicate aromas of strawberry and raspberry that blossom into a bubbly, crisp well-balanced wine. Wifey Rosé pairs well with any cuisine and is best served chilled.” $21.99

Lingerie

Keep it sexy with this Love, Vera Appliqué 3 Piece Garter Set Black set from the Black-owned lingerie brand Love, Vera. “Designed with seductive sheer tulle cups and ornate floral motif detail,” this luxurious undergarment won’t last on your body long. Love, Vera’s designs range in sizes from small to curvy. $60.90 Looking for an alternative, can’t go wrong with these other black owned lingerie brands.

Dress

Find the perfect date night look at Black-owned boutique Elevyn Thirty, owned by YouTube star Tiarra Monet, who often dons her own designs around town with her hubby Tim. Give your lover a tooth ache with the Brown Suga Babe Midi Dress that will accentuate your silhouette and melanin. $68.50

Shoes

Complete your look with the perfect pair of show-stopping shoes from the Black-owned shoetique, Coco and Blue, owned by former celebrity publicist Anje Collins. These strappy platform heels are the ultimate accessory. $51.99

Makeup

Beat your face with this tutorial by our resident MUA Anika Kai using Fenty Beauty products, owned by Rihanna, of course.

Nails

These aren’t your mother’s press ons. Cover Baddie Nails are high-quality press ons that take the hassle out of getting your nails done. These custom claws will arrive at your doorstep just in time for your special night out. This 28-piece classic red stiletto nail set lasts up to two weeks, are reusable and reshapeable. $55

Bag

Turn heads with your Brandon Blackwood trunk bag. This coveted bag is not only Black owned but a must-have bag. Or, secure a Telfar bag with their security program.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

