Lil Uzi Vert Pleads No Contest For Assaulting Ex In West Hollywood

For Lil Uzi Vert, his latest appearance in headlines is another dubious one as he has reportedly taken a plea deal in response to charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Hollywood last year.

According to reports, the popular and eccentric rapper accepted the deal from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to plead no contest to one felony after being hit with accusations of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Byrd last year. He was being charged with three felonies – making criminal threats, domestic violence, and assault with a firearm. There was also a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm, which Uzi also pled no contest to.

The rapper received a sentence of three years of formal probation, one year of domestic violence counseling, and one year of mental health and substance abuse treatment. He was also ordered to pay restitution and now has a ten-year criminal protective order against him. Uzi’s camp had no comment when contacted by the press afterward.

The charges stemmed from allegations from Byrd that Lil Uzi Vert assaulted her along with rapper Saint JHN after confronting her at Dialog Café in West Hollywood in July 2021. As reported by TMZ, the pair were at the establishment discussing a possible business venture while dining with others when Uzi pulled up in a Cadillac Escalade and angrily confronted Saint JHN. It was after this incident where Byrd alleged that the “Neon Guts” rapper pressed a firearm against her stomach as he confronted her.

Afterward, Byrd made a police statement with the West Hollywood sheriff’s substation. At the time of the incident, Byrd’s manager proclaimed that it was part of a pattern of abuse the rapper allegedly inflicted. “Uzi has been stalking Brittany since they broke up,” the said. “Uzi is toxic and mentally and physically abusive. He has been for years.”

