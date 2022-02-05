Yung Miami Sits Pretty For Her Birthday Photo Shoot In A Custom House Of JMC Dress

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami is gearing up for her birthday and took to Instagram to share her early birthday photoshoot and the looks are everything!

For the shoot, the City Girl sat pretty in pink as she posed in a custom House of JMC dress. The dress hugged her curves to perfection and featured brown hair at the dress’s hem and on the dress’s wrists. The rapper donned a platinum blonde wig and glamourous makeup on her face as she served face while sitting on a white cube inside a clear box. “2/11” she simply captioned the photo set, alluding to her upcoming birthday. Check out the gorgeous photoset below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving the look on the rap star as many of the “Act Up” emcee’s celebrity friends and followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Careshhhhllllllaaaaaaaaa ,” fellow rapper Kash Doll left underneath the picture while actress and TV personality Lala wrote, “My baby .”

Just yesterday, Yung Miami and her rap group mate, JT, made headlines when they appeared to make up with Nicki Minaj after years of tension. It was implied that Miami and JT previously made comments about Nicki on social media a few years ago, but now Miami is saying that the whole situation was a wake up call. In an interview with the Neighborhood Talk, the rapper explained, “I would tell my younger self to just stop trolling, stop being childish, grow up and be mindful of the things you say because everybody is human.”

Now that the ladies have officially squashed their beef, could there be rap collabs on the way? We’d love to see it!

